The eyewitness told the details of the crash of a helicopter in Brovary

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. A resident of Brovary in the Kyiv region, who saw the moment of the helicopter crash with the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported that the aircraft caught fire while still in the air. A resident of Brovary in the Kyiv region, who saw the moment of the helicopter crash with the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, reported that the aircraft caught fire while still in the air.

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, reported a helicopter crash in Brovary near a kindergarten and residential buildings. According to the latest data, 18 people were killed, including the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevhen Enin, 29 were injured, including 15 children.

“The helicopter circled, burned and flew off to the side. I understand that he chose the smallest object, because there are two-story buildings, and next to it there is a ten-story building,” a resident of Brovary told Suspilne (Public) TV channel.

Adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, said that sabotage, malfunction of equipment, violation of safety rules are considered as the causes of the helicopter crash.