MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelenskyy specified that the number of people killed in a helicopter crash in Brovary, Kyiv region, is 15, 25 people were injured.
Earlier, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, reported a helicopter crash in Brovary near a kindergarten and residential buildings. It was reported that 18 people were killed, including the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denis Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, 29 people were injured, including 15 children.
“By this minute, 15 people have died. The exact number of victims of the tragedy is now being established… 25 people were injured, including ten children,” Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.
