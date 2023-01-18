World

Russia did not break off dialogue with the United States, the White House did it, Lavrov said

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Russia has never broken off dialogue with the United States, the White House did it, so Russia is not going to run after the United States and talk about resuming contacts, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.
Lavrov recalled the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in June 2021, during which the leaders of the two states declared their commitment to the principle that there can be no winners in a nuclear war. During the meeting, START, the only Russian-American nuclear arms control regime, was extended by the Biden administration until 2026. According to the minister, “after September, the Americans interrupted this strategic dialogue.”
“And when they say that we need to resume … We did not break off the dialogue. In fact, we did not break off any of the areas of our contacts, our interaction. The United States broke it. We did not run after them, say: “let’s be friends again” They know that we are serious people and will always respond seriously to serious appeals,” Lavrov said during a press conference following the activities of Russian diplomacy in 2022.
