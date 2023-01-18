World

Polish Prime Minister called the condition for the transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 45 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






WARSAW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Poland will transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine only on the condition that other countries do the same, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Davos.
Last Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda, while in Lviv, said that his country would transfer a company of Leopard tanks as part of an international coalition that is currently being formed. Poland is the initiator of this coalition.
06:40

The Poles attacked Morawiecki because of the words about Ukraine

“We have clearly stated that we are declaring the transfer of up to 14 modern Leopard tanks, but on the condition that these tanks are transferred by others in order to be able to arm a whole or two brigades,” said Morawiecki, whose speech is broadcast by Polish television.
At the same time, he called on Germany not to evade the supply of weapons to Ukraine. “In this situation, the German contribution is extremely important. The largest state of the European Union, the strongest from an economic point of view, cannot avoid supporting Ukraine. So far, few weapons have been transferred,” the Polish prime minister said.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
12:20

The Bulgarians called the supply of tanks to Ukraine extinguishing the fire with gasoline

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 45 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

15 people killed in helicopter crash in Brovary, Zelensky clarifies

10 mins ago

Russia did not break off dialogue with the United States, the White House did it, Lavrov said

29 mins ago

Ukraine’s Interior Minister dies in plane crash | News

46 mins ago

Germans lost patience with Melnik’s new demands

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.