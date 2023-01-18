Polish Prime Minister called the condition for the transfer of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

WARSAW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Poland will transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine only on the condition that other countries do the same, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters in Davos.

Last Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda, while in Lviv, said that his country would transfer a company of Leopard tanks as part of an international coalition that is currently being formed. Poland is the initiator of this coalition.

06:40 The Poles attacked Morawiecki because of the words about Ukraine

“We have clearly stated that we are declaring the transfer of up to 14 modern Leopard tanks, but on the condition that these tanks are transferred by others in order to be able to arm a whole or two brigades,” said Morawiecki, whose speech is broadcast by Polish television.

At the same time, he called on Germany not to evade the supply of weapons to Ukraine. “In this situation, the German contribution is extremely important. The largest state of the European Union, the strongest from an economic point of view, cannot avoid supporting Ukraine. So far, few weapons have been transferred,” the Polish prime minister said.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.