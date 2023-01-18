Ukraine’s Interior Minister dies in plane crash | News

Report This Content

The Ukrainian National Police reported Wednesday that Interior Minister Denis Monastyrskiy and other senior ministry officials died when the helicopter they were traveling in crashed in the city of Brovary, located in the kyiv region.

The head of the National Police of Ukraine, Igor Klymenko, reported that in addition to Minister Monastyrskiy, the first deputy director Evgeny Jenin and the state secretary of the Interior, Yuri Lubkovich, also died.

Klymenko said at least 16 people were killed when a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Brovary.

The police authority indicated that among the dead are two children and that at least 22 people are hospitalized, including 10 children.

All relevant and specialized services are working at the scene. The site inspection continues,” the senior official reported.

������ Terrible news from Ukraine this morning. 16 people, including 2 children, died after a helicopter from the State Emergency Services crashed in Brovary, near Kyiv.

Among the victims: Interior Minister Monastyrskyi (��official picture) his deputy & the Secretary of State. pic.twitter.com/vQ80zsEQje

—Emmanuelle Chaze (@EmmanuelleChaze)

January 18, 2023

For his part, the governor of the kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, declared that the information on the victims of the fatal accident and the causes of it are being analyzed.

Kuleba pointed out that at the time of the accident there were children and employees of the institution in the nursery.

‼️������ Video from the city of Brovary in the kyiv region, where Ukrainian helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Initial reports that the Eurocopter EC225 LP Super Puma helicopter crashed. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/xpEK2I3PtL

– Maimunka News (@MaimunkaNews)

January 18, 2023

The governor informed local media that after the incident they were able to evacuate the people who were inside the building.





