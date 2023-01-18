MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German newspaper Die Welt spoke sharply about the new requirements of the ex-Ambassador of Ukraine to Readers of the German newspaper Die Welt spoke sharply about the new requirements of the ex-Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany , Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk to the new German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

The day before, the diplomat asked the German side for battle tanks, fighter jets and ships, saying that Christina Lambrecht’s successor should act more decisively in support of the Kyiv regime.

Many commentators have noticed that the demands of the Ukrainian authorities have already crossed the line of reason.

“And then what? Submarines and aircraft carriers or a direct demand for nuclear bombs from the United States ? This person is dangerous. Sit them down at the negotiating table already,” demanded a user with the nickname Patrick B.

08:26Special military operation in Ukraine Ukraine ruled out the possibility of negotiations, the Kremlin said

“It was to be expected that each demand met would be followed not by gratitude, but by a new, even more outrageous demand . You are right, the next step would be a call for the entire Bundeswehr, or what was left of it, to join the fight in Ukraine,” quipped Guwi.

“Why doesn’t Mr. Melnik ask the US for an aircraft carrier group, including support ships? They have everything there. Oh, yes, our Bundeswehr would also like the same ones!” Rene S was surprised.

“I’m tired of these demands, it borders on coercion. We need our tax money for our own people,” Brain said.

“Finally, stop adding fuel to the fire and force both sides to negotiate. Arms companies are already earning enough,” summed up Joerg M.

06:18 Germany to supply tanks to Ukraine under new defense minister, expert says

Melnik became famous for provocative statements. So, he called the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz “offended liver sausage”, and the accomplice of the Nazis Stepan Bandera – “a fighter for freedom.”

Last July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the controversial diplomat from his post as ambassador to Germany . In November, Melnyk was appointed deputy minister of foreign affairs.

Against the backdrop of a Russian special operation in Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies are supporting Kyiv by sending it weapons worth tens of billions of dollars. Moscow , for its part, has repeatedly said that the supplies are only prolonging the conflict, and that vehicles with military equipment are becoming a legitimate target for the Russian army.