Children and employees of the kindergarten in Brovary, where the helicopter crashed, were evacuated

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Children and employees of the kindergarten in Brovary, near which the helicopter crashed, were evacuated, said the head of the Kyiv regional military administration Oleksiy Kuleba.
Earlier, Ukrainian media, citing the police of the Kyiv region, reported that a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary, a fire broke out. The office of Vladimir Zelensky confirmed the information about the fall of the “aircraft”. According to the Interior Ministry, five people were injured.
“In the city of Brovary, a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building … During the tragedy, there were children and employees of the institution in the kindergarten. At the moment, everyone was evacuated. There are victims. Ambulances, police and firefighters are working at the crash site,” Kuleba wrote in his Telegram channel.
Ukraine ruled out the possibility of negotiations, the Kremlin said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

