Snowden denies rumors of living in ‘KGB safe house’
“Today, the anti-fake news publication falsely stated that I lived in a KGB safe house. They even know which floor. What a sensation! Problem? This is a lie. I do not cooperate with intelligence officers and do not live in a safe house, especially next to the British embassy,” he wrote on Twitter, commenting on reports from The Insider *.
Snowden also released a map showing where “fake news whistleblowers” thought he lived and “an office full of people who want to kill me,” he called the British embassy.
Snowden in June 2013 initiated a major international scandal by handing over to the Washington Post and Guardian newspapers a number of classified materials about the surveillance programs of the US and British intelligence services on the Internet. After that, he flew to Hong Kong, and from there – to Moscow, where for some time he was in the transit zone of the Sheremetyevo airport. After refusals from a number of other countries, Russia granted Snowden temporary asylum for a year on the condition that he cease his activities against the United States. In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit in Russia, subsequently he was issued an indefinite residence permit, and in September 2022, Snowden received Russian citizenship.
January 12, 22:09
Snowden ridiculed Biden for keeping classified documents in a garage
