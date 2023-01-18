World

Snowden denies rumors of living in ‘KGB safe house’

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 30 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Former US intelligence officer Edward Snowden refuted the allegation that he lived in a “KGB safe house”.
“Today, the anti-fake news publication falsely stated that I lived in a KGB safe house. They even know which floor. What a sensation! Problem? This is a lie. I do not cooperate with intelligence officers and do not live in a safe house, especially next to the British embassy,” he wrote on Twitter, commenting on reports from The Insider *.
Snowden also released a map showing where “fake news whistleblowers” thought he lived and “an office full of people who want to kill me,” he called the British embassy.
Snowden in June 2013 initiated a major international scandal by handing over to the Washington Post and Guardian newspapers a number of classified materials about the surveillance programs of the US and British intelligence services on the Internet. After that, he flew to Hong Kong, and from there – to Moscow, where for some time he was in the transit zone of the Sheremetyevo airport. After refusals from a number of other countries, Russia granted Snowden temporary asylum for a year on the condition that he cease his activities against the United States. In August 2014, Snowden received a three-year residence permit in Russia, subsequently he was issued an indefinite residence permit, and in September 2022, Snowden received Russian citizenship.
* Media acting as a foreign agent.
January 12, 22:09

Snowden ridiculed Biden for keeping classified documents in a garage



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 30 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Children and employees of the kindergarten in Brovary, where the helicopter crashed, were evacuated

9 mins ago

Media: Switzerland will return to the Russians the money frozen in the case of laundering

56 mins ago

Media: they wanted to involve the FBI in monitoring the search for documents from Biden

1 hour ago

Kosachev commented on Blinken’s words about the impossibility of negotiations

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.