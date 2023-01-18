Media: Switzerland will return to the Russians the money frozen in the case of laundering

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Swiss authorities will return millions of dollars from previously frozen funds to Russians involved in a money laundering case, the Daily Beast writes, citing court documents. Swiss authorities will return millions of dollars from previously frozen funds to Russians involved in a money laundering case, the Daily Beast writes, citing court documents.

Local authorities have dismissed an appeal for the return of frozen assets in a case related to the so-called Magnitsky case.

“It would be impossible to establish the existence of a criminal organization … involved in all operations,” the court document says.

It is also emphasized that sanctions have already been imposed against those to whom the finances will be returned.

In the summer of 2021, it was reported that the Swiss Prosecutor General’s Office closed the investigation into the so-called Magnitsky case. Arguments about the connection of the country with the tax scam in Russia have not been confirmed.

In December 2012, the United States adopted the “Magnitsky Act” on sanctions against Russians involved, according to the American authorities, in human rights violations. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly stated that the politicization of the “Magnitsky case” is inadmissible. Subsequently, it was given the status of a global law, sanctions under it should not be limited to Russian citizens, but should be applied to all countries whose citizens violate, in the opinion of the United States , human rights. Later, similar lists were introduced by a number of EU countries.