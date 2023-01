Media: Switzerland will return to the Russians the money frozen in the case of laundering

In December 2012, the United States adopted the “Magnitsky Act” on sanctions against Russians involved, according to the American authorities, in human rights violations. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly stated that the politicization of the “Magnitsky case” is inadmissible. Subsequently, it was given the status of a global law, sanctions under it should not be limited to Russian citizens, but should be applied to all countries whose citizens violate, in the opinion of the United States , human rights. Later, similar lists were introduced by a number of EU countries.