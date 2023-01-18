Media: they wanted to involve the FBI in monitoring the search for documents from Biden

American media previously reported that secret documents were found in Biden’s office at the think tank named after him in Washington. Materials relating to the period when the US leader was vice president were discovered by his confidants on the eve of the midterm elections in early November. The White House acknowledged that Biden used these office spaces in Washington from 2017 to 2020. According to media reports, among the secret documents were intelligence data and materials from briefings about Ukraine, Iran and the UK, they are dated 2013-2016. Biden said that the find came as a surprise to him, he knows nothing about the contents of the papers. As reported, the second portion of classified documents was discovered by Biden’s aides in the garage of his home in Wilmington, later five more pages of classified materials were added to this.