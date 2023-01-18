World
Kosachev commented on Blinken's words about the impossibility of negotiations
MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the impossibility of negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow on the new territorial realities leaves no doubt either who controls Ukraine or who is blocking the negotiations, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said.
Blinken said that the Russian demand for Kyiv to recognize “new territorial realities” does not allow to establish a negotiation process on Ukraine.
“US Secretary of State Blinken’s statement that “Russian demands on Ukraine to recognize the new territorial realities are unacceptable and do not allow for a negotiation process” does not leave the slightest doubt about who controls Ukraine, this time, nor about who is blocking from her name is the negotiations with Russia, these are two. And, therefore, three: who is responsible for the Ukrainian tragedy,” Kosachev wrote in his Telegram channel.
