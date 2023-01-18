World
Three people killed in helicopter crash in Brovary
MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. When a helicopter crashed in Brovary in the Kyiv region, according to preliminary data, three people were killed, the all-Ukrainian telethon reported on air, citing the police.
Earlier, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, reported a helicopter crash in Brovary near a kindergarten and residential buildings. Employees and pupils of the kindergarten were evacuated. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, five people were injured, there are dead.
“It is preliminary known about three dead and five injured,” the hosts of the all-Ukrainian telethon announced with reference to the head of the Brovary police department, Kirill Samoylenko.
