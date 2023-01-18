Three people killed in helicopter crash in Brovary

When a helicopter crashed in Brovary in the Kyiv region, according to preliminary data, three people were killed, the all-Ukrainian telethon reported on air, citing the police.

Earlier, the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, reported a helicopter crash in Brovary near a kindergarten and residential buildings. Employees and pupils of the kindergarten were evacuated. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, five people were injured, there are dead.