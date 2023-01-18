WHO launches initiative to create more vaccines against tuberculosis | News

World

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced on Tuesday the creation of a new Tuberculosis Vaccine Acceleration Council.

Highlighting the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on tuberculosis services and the urgency of efforts to develop vaccines, the WHO said that the Council will “facilitate the licensing and use of effective innovative vaccines against tuberculosis ”.

“One of the most important lessons from the response to the Covid-19 pandemic is that innovative health interventions can be delivered quickly if they are given political priority and adequately financed,” Ghebreyesus stated.

Similarly, the Council, according to the note issued by the WHO, will promote the link between funders, agencies, governments and users to remove the obstacles that prevent the development of drugs against the disease.

Likewise, the senior WHO executive warned that the tuberculosis epidemic “shows no signs of slowing down”, in a context where in 2021 approximately 10.6 million people fell ill with tuberculosis and 1.6 million died.

“The challenges posed by tuberculosis and Covid-19 are different, but the ingredients that accelerate science, research and innovation are the same: urgent and early public investment, support from philanthropy, and participation from the private sector and communities. . We believe that the field of tuberculosis will benefit from a similar high-level coordination” stressed the director of the WHO.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

