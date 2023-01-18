South Africa says it will focus BRICS efforts on African development

PRETORIA, January 18 – RIA Novosti. South Africa will focus the attention of the BRICS countries on the economic development of Africa during its chairmanship of the organization this year, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“Regarding our BRICS agenda this year, we always focus on development and always think about Africa, which is why we chose the theme of BRICS and Africa, focusing on sustainability and economic development in the post-pandemic era. This will be the main theme among the five goals that we set for ourselves during the presidency of the BRICS family, in particular, professional development, as this is a key human resource development need for South Africa and for a continent striving for greater economic diversity,” said the South African Foreign Minister.