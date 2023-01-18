An eight-meter whale that died in Japan is dissected for scientific purposes

Last week, an 8-meter whale was discovered at the mouth of the Yodogawa River in the city of Osaka – an extremely rare phenomenon. Presumably, he chased prey and got lost. The inhabitants gave the whale the name Yodo-chan – a diminutive of the name of the river. However, after a few days, he stopped showing signs of life, and the experts who arrived at the scene made sure that he was dead. After that, the question of what to do with the whale carcass and who should be responsible for it was considered by the city administration.