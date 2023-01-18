World
BRICS seeks opportunities to replace payments in dollars, says South African Foreign Minister
PRETORIA, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The dominance of the dollar in international settlements is unprofitable for poor countries, the BRICS countries are looking for opportunities to develop a more equitable system of monetary exchange, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“We have always been concerned about the dominance of the dollar and we need to look for an alternative to this, this is one of the reasons why we created the New BRICS Development Bank. The current systems tend to favor very rich countries, this is a problem for such countries, like us, who have to make payments in dollars, which are much more expensive in terms of our currencies. In this regard, I really think that a fairer system needs to be developed, and this is what we are discussing with the BRICS ministers in the field of economy,” said Pandora.
According to the head of the South African Foreign Ministry, the New Development Bank and other similar organizations can help the BRICS countries develop a more equitable system of monetary exchange.
