Scientists have named the country that has overtaken China in terms of population

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. India overtook China in terms of population at the end of 2022, according to the World Population Review, an independent census and demographic organization.
Experts estimate that India’s population last year was 1.417 billion, five million more than China‘s 1.412 billion, according to official figures.
At the same time, at the moment the population of India has reached about 1.428 billion people, compared with 1.425 billion inhabitants of China.
As the UN stated last year, the world‘s population has increased to eight billion people, and it was at the expense of the Asian region that such growth dynamics was achieved. In 2023, according to scientists, India’s share in the process of increasing the world‘s population will only increase, and by 2037 another billion people will be added to the planet.
January 12, 10:45

The Indian army called the situation along the border with China unpredictable

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

