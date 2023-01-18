World
The court left the verdict to the members of the management of the Fukushima-1 operator
TOKYO, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The Tokyo High Court upheld the verdict of a lower instance, finding not guilty three members of the management of the company TERSO, the operator of the emergency Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant, the Kyodo news agency reported.
In 2019, the Tokyo District Court acquitted three high-ranking employees of the energy company TEPCO, who were charged with negligence for endangering lives during the Fukushima-1 nuclear accident.
The court ruled that the defendants TEPCO Chairman of the Board of Directors Tsunehisa Katsumata, former vice presidents of the company Sakae Muto and Ichiro Takekuro could not have foreseen the tsunami during the earthquake and prevented the accident, which became the strongest after the tragedy of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.
The prosecutor’s office accused these people of the fact that their inaction and unwillingness to take action against the tsunami threat led to the death of 44 people, including hospital patients, during the evacuation from the disaster area.
A civil court then ordered the company’s management, including the three defendants, to pay 13 trillion yen ($100 billion).
A second ruling by the Tokyo High Court, announced on Wednesday, was expected to be a turning point in the case. The debate is built around two points: whether it was possible to predict the giant tsunami that caused the accident, and whether it was possible to avoid the accident. In particular, the court finds out how credible was the state long-term forecast, made nine years before the accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant, that in the Fukushima prefecture area within 30 years the probability of an earthquake and a giant tsunami is about 20%. The first court considered the forecast “credible and specific, but dubious from a rational point of view” on the first point, and on the second considered it “impossible to assess the danger and stop the station”, and therefore acquitted the leaders. At the second meeting, the representative from the prosecutor’s office insisted that the experts’ conclusions were trustworthy, they predicted a tsunami above 10 meters, therefore, we can talk not only about stopping the station after the accident, but also about the fact that the company’s management was obliged to take measures to build a dam, but as well as protection against flooding at power units. The company’s management continues to insist that these forecasts were not scientifically credible, and protection actions took time and they would not have had time to complete the work before March 2011, when the earthquake occurred.
In March 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck northeastern Japan. Following the tremors, a 14-meter tsunami wave came ashore, which flooded four of the six power units of the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant and disabled the reactor cooling system. During the accident, hydrogen explosions occurred at the first, third and fourth reactors.
