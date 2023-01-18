The court left the verdict to the members of the management of the Fukushima-1 operator

A second ruling by the Tokyo High Court, announced on Wednesday, was expected to be a turning point in the case. The debate is built around two points: whether it was possible to predict the giant tsunami that caused the accident, and whether it was possible to avoid the accident. In particular, the court finds out how credible was the state long-term forecast, made nine years before the accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant, that in the Fukushima prefecture area within 30 years the probability of an earthquake and a giant tsunami is about 20%. The first court considered the forecast “credible and specific, but dubious from a rational point of view” on the first point, and on the second considered it “impossible to assess the danger and stop the station”, and therefore acquitted the leaders. At the second meeting, the representative from the prosecutor’s office insisted that the experts’ conclusions were trustworthy, they predicted a tsunami above 10 meters, therefore, we can talk not only about stopping the station after the accident, but also about the fact that the company’s management was obliged to take measures to build a dam, but as well as protection against flooding at power units. The company’s management continues to insist that these forecasts were not scientifically credible, and protection actions took time and they would not have had time to complete the work before March 2011, when the earthquake occurred.