Media: in Japan, a 13-year-old girl killed her mother because of a smartphone

TOKYO, January 18 – RIA Novosti. A 13-year-old girl in the Japanese prefecture of Shizuoka killed her mother because of a smartphone, NHK reported.
The murder took place on Monday night. The police, who arrived at the call of family members, found a bleeding mother on the second floor in the bedroom, who soon died. According to eyewitnesses who pointed to the girl, the police interrogated the child, and she confessed that she had killed her mother.
Due to the fact that the child has not reached the age of 14, when criminal prosecution is possible, she was placed in an institution for working with children from problem families or those in need of help.
On Wednesday, during interrogation, she admitted that she had problems with her mother because of the smartphone. The police believe that she had a conflict with her mother because of the use of a smartphone and she deliberately ambushed her mother when she fell asleep. The woman was stabbed multiple times, and a bloody knife was seized from the house.
The police continue to investigate.
