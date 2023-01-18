Germany to supply tanks to Ukraine under new defense minister, expert says

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Germany will probably supply tanks to Ukraine under the new Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius, but these will be few, clarity on this issue will appear after the NATO meeting at the Ramstein airbase, said Vladislav Belov, head of the Center for German Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Earlier, the official representative of the German Cabinet, Steffen Hebestreit, said that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will appoint 62-year-old Boris Pistorius as the new Minister of Defense of the country, who will replace the resigned Christina Lambrecht next Thursday.

January 15, 09:19Special military operation in Ukraine In Bulgaria, they offered an unexpected alternative to Leopard tanks for Ukraine

“The policy (with regard to the Ukrainian crisis) will not change, because it is determined not by Pistorius, but by the coalition, and he is a person close to Scholz, so you can probably measure him by Scholz – a restrained position, which, unfortunately, changes in benefit of supplies,” Belov told RIA Novosti.

The expert believes that Berlin is likely to give permission to third countries for the supply of Leopard tanks.

“Third countries, it is possible, will be followed by a decision on the supply of Germany . Probably, these will be some units, but this is of fundamental importance for the situation in the context of a proxy war,” the expert said.

According to him, it is important to wait for the meeting of NATO countries at the Ramstein air base, which will take place on January 20 and where Pistorius, with a high degree of probability, will arrive already in the position of German defense minister. At the meeting in Ramstein, the expert added, the position of Germany on tanks will become clear.

January 15, 13:07Special military operation in Ukraine In Germany, they will not be able to fulfill the main desire of Ukraine, writes Bild

Commenting on Germany ‘s further policy towards the crisis, Belov added: “There are certain, but small hopes that the SPD (Social Democratic Party of Germany – ed.) will adopt some kind of opposition paper regarding Ukraine, where the direction of a peaceful settlement in Ukraine is at the forefront, not the supply of heavy weapons and the victory over Russia.”

At the same time, the expert noted that there would be no serious tightening in Berlin’s policy, as if the chairman of the Bundestag Defense Committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, who advocated an even greater expansion of military supplies to Ukraine, became the Minister of Defense.