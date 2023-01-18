The Poles attacked Morawiecki because of the words about Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Polish portal wPolityce reacted to the statements of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about military supplies to Ukraine. Readers of the Polish portal wPolityce reacted to the statements of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about military supplies to Ukraine.

Earlier, Morawiecki called on the German government to transfer heavy weapons, including tanks, to Kyiv. Addressing German politicians in Berlin, he said that “the defeat of Ukraine could become a prelude to the Third World War.”

03:20 Germany explained the purpose of the United States in sending “Leopards” to Ukraine

The politician’s statement caused a sharp reaction from readers in the comments.

“Morawiecki, you are the prime minister of Poland, not Ukraine. Problems of Ukraine should not bother you. Do what you were elected for. Stop dragging us into this dangerous game,” said user Polak 335.

“Stop calling for war, take care of Poland, where you ruined everything,” demanded RYJA CI WYKRZYWILO od tego.

“Our prime minister’s attic is completely leaky. Who told him to carry such nonsense? He is not suitable for any position, he is a dangerous person for Poland, he is a madman,” pis zawiódł stated.

“Law and Justice (the ruling party – ed.), instead of calling for negotiations to end the conflict, ignites it every day, gives weapons, equipment to Ukraine and wants to draw other states into the Third World War,” kl.

“I don’t understand, is Germany our enemy, whom we kick every day, or an ally, whom we invite to interact? What is the current line of the party and the government of the party? Because the patriotic Poles are at a loss what to do with the Germans: kick or praise “I ask for instructions!” – syronized a@Suweren_Polak.

Germany and the EU are blocking our funds, blackmailing Poland, illegally imposing their anarcho-sudocracy here. And what does the Polish prime minister do? Protests? No, he goes to Berlin and scandals over Ukraine. Enough of this circus already!” – outraged Soldier1.

“Ukraine has never had such a devoted valet as the Prime Minister of Poland. Bravo!” – added ollo.

Earlier, the Politico newspaper wrote that France and Poland are pushing Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The official representative of the German Cabinet, Steffen Hebestreit, assured that Berlin did not intend to supply Kyiv with Leopard 2 tanks. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in turn that Germany would continue to coordinate its actions with the allies, there would be no hasty decisions.

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>