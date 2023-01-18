World

Zakharova commented on the words of von der Leyen about “any” weapons for Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the statement of the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that Ukraine should receive any weapons that it can use.
“Von der Leyen called for Ukraine to be given any weapon it can use. Nuclear, or what?” – Zakharova wrote in the telegram channel.
The head of the European Commission said that Ukraine should receive any weapons

Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.

