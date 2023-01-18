World
In the United States spoke about the “secret plan” against Russia
MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Political commentator Scott Horton, on the air of the Judging Freedom YouTube channel, said that Washington has a “secret plan” regarding Russia.
“Their (US – Ed.) plan was to support the insurgency! Perhaps in the western part (of Ukraine – Ed.) against Russian forces in the east,” he said.
Horton recalled, in particular, the conflict in Afghanistan, when official Washington “supported the Mujahideen, including Osama bin Laden,” as a result of which “then it was possible to successfully bankrupt the Soviet Union.”
“We do not want negotiations, we want to weaken Russia by dragging out this war – this is their “creeping” task, and it is becoming wider,” the expert summed up.
January 12, 15:32
In the United States, they spoke about the “gift” to Ukraine, which will turn against it
Earlier, retired senior US diplomat Chas Freeman said that the United States is waging an undeclared war with Russia in Ukraine in order to maintain its hegemony in the world. The US will fight Russia “to the last Ukrainian,” he said.
Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. The United States and the European Union, in turn, allocated billions of dollars for armaments for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly noted that the West is seeking to prolong the conflict. As emphasized in the Ministry of Defense, warehouses with foreign ammunition will become legitimate targets for the Russian Aerospace Forces in the neighboring republic.
