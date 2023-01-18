In the United States spoke about the “secret plan” against Russia

Political commentator Scott Horton, on the air of the Judging Freedom YouTube channel, said that Washington has a “secret plan” regarding Russia.

“Their (US – Ed.) plan was to support the insurgency! Perhaps in the western part (of Ukraine – Ed.) against Russian forces in the east,” he said.

Horton recalled, in particular, the conflict in Afghanistan, when official Washington “supported the Mujahideen, including Osama bin Laden,” as a result of which “then it was possible to successfully bankrupt the Soviet Union.”

“We do not want negotiations, we want to weaken Russia by dragging out this war – this is their “creeping” task, and it is becoming wider,” the expert summed up.