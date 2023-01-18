World

South African Foreign Minister urged to withdraw the anti-Russian law from the US Congress

PRETORIA, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The bill of the US Congress on the fight against Russian activities in Africa is contrary to international law and should be withdrawn, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
“I believe that this bill should be withdrawn because it is absolutely unfounded, it is contrary to international law, and we made this clear to our colleagues in the United States. We even met with the developer of the original bill and pointed out violations,” Pandor said. , vowing to continue to oppose the bill.
According to her, this bill has not yet been adopted and only needs to be discussed in the Senate.
The U.S. House of Representatives in April 2022 approved a bill against “Russia’s malicious activities in Africa.” After that, he went to the Senate for consideration. The document provides for the application of “punishment” by the United States against African countries for cooperation with Russia in various fields.
The President of South Africa criticized the anti-Russian law in the United States

