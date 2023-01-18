World

The head of the European Commission said that Ukraine should receive any weapons

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 mins ago
Less than a minute
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, said that Ukraine should receive any weapons that it can use.
“The European Union does not have its own troops, but I have stated from the very beginning that Ukraine should receive all the military capabilities that it needs and can use, including modern systems,” she said in an interview with CNN.
January 11, 21:25

The European Commission plans to meet with the government of Ukraine in February

On Tuesday, the EC announced in a release that it plans to transfer 1.5 billion euros of loans to Ukraine every month from March from a new macro-financial assistance package for 2023.

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 53 mins ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

In the United States spoke about the “secret plan” against Russia

15 mins ago

South African Foreign Minister urged to withdraw the anti-Russian law from the US Congress

34 mins ago

Religious denounce worsening of the situation in Nigeria | News

55 mins ago

Germany explained the purpose of the United States in sending “Leopards” to Ukraine

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.