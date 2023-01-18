World
The head of the European Commission said that Ukraine should receive any weapons
MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, said that Ukraine should receive any weapons that it can use.
“The European Union does not have its own troops, but I have stated from the very beginning that Ukraine should receive all the military capabilities that it needs and can use, including modern systems,” she said in an interview with CNN.
On Tuesday, the EC announced in a release that it plans to transfer 1.5 billion euros of loans to Ukraine every month from March from a new macro-financial assistance package for 2023.
