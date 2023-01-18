Religious denounce worsening of the situation in Nigeria | News

Report This Content

Religious from Nigeria denounced the worsening of terrorist actions in the African country, after armed men assaulted a church and burned alive one of the priests present in the building.

More than 30 people kidnapped in southern Nigeria

The Apostolic Nuncio in Nigeria, Monsignor Antonio Guido Filippazzi, considered that “two aspects must be taken into account: the first is that episodes of violence like this are the order of the day and involve many people who are neither priests nor Catholics”. .

“And although we certainly pay attention when the victims are priests or religious, we must not forget that there are many more and many others who suffer and lose their lives.”

Let’s talk about violence against Christian populations, Africa being a very critical space.

Attacker burned clergyman alive, destroyed church and seriously wounded another in northwest Nigeria. On February 25 there are general elections and security is a central challenge. pic.twitter.com/rnD0473IeP

— Omer Freixa (@OmerFreixa)

January 16, 2023

Filippazi explained that “we are a few weeks away from the important elections that will call for a new president to lead this great country, and therefore elections always bring instability.”

Nigeria is going through a wave of crimes and murders almost a month after the general elections scheduled for February 25 and March 11, 2023.

On Sunday armed bandits set fire to the parish residence of a reverend, Father Isaac Achi of St. Peters and Paul Catholic Church.

“At approximately 03:00 local time (02:00 GMT), armed bandits invaded l,” was the report provided by Wasiu Abiodun, spokesman for the local Police.

The attack took place in the town of Paikoro, located in the State of Niger, one of the 36 that make up Nigeria.

In addition to the death by fire of the first priest, another religious was shot while trying to escape after an attack by an armed group.

The Christian Association of Nigeria condemned the murder of the Catholic priest in the central state of Niger on Sunday and suggested that Christians may need to take up arms to defend themselves.

The national spokesman for the Christian Association of Nigeria, Luminous Jannamike, condemned the attack on Monday and said the association was disappointed with the security system.

He called on the Nigerian authorities to find the perpetrators and prosecute them to avoid “a situation where citizens will be asked to take up arms.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



