According to the deputy, the United States decided to force the allies to sacrifice themselves, despite the fact that such “work” is usually given to vassals. “In this hidden intention of the United States , a new strategic moment is guessed in relations with Russia and China . As part of the new confrontational policy directed against the Eurasian bloc of Russia and China Germany and Japan should become something like cannon fodder for the United States – front-line states with limited sovereignty,” she sums up.