Germany explained the purpose of the United States in sending “Leopards” to Ukraine

MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. The United States, pushing Germany to supply tanks to Kyiv, is thus forcing it to “sacrifice” in the fight against Russia, according to an article by Bundestag deputy from the Left Party Sevim Dagdelen, published in the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.
“Public pressure to send German tanks to Ukraine is growing. This is what the US wants. But such a move would be a historic mistake,” she writes. According to her, a whole phalanx of parties has formed in Germany advocating the speedy delivery of tanks to Kyiv, and it seems that only Chancellor Olaf Scholz himself and his SPD party are hesitating.
Blinken commented on the supply of tanks to Ukraine

Other NATO states also put pressure on Germany, demanding, among other things, permission to re-export German tanks, she points out. “They want to send Berlin into the fire in order to finally destroy German-Russian relations and, in their own interests, draw it into an open Russian-German war,” Dagdelen said.
At the same time, Scholz, in her opinion, does not want to allow Germany to be the first to “fall under fire” from Russia, so he hides behind a “transatlantic partner” – the United States, expressing his readiness to act only together with Washington. At the same time, at the moment there is nothing to indicate that the United States will supply Abrams to Kyiv.
“In these debates, one can find a dangerous limitation on German sovereignty. It turns out that its government cannot independently decide whether to supply or, conversely, not supply tanks. This will entail the greatest threat to the security of the Germans since the Second World War. However, the United States has sufficient influence on other NATO countries to achieve the desired result from each of them. This also applies to Germany,” states Dagdelen.
According to the deputy, the United States decided to force the allies to sacrifice themselves, despite the fact that such “work” is usually given to vassals. “In this hidden intention of the United States, a new strategic moment is guessed in relations with Russia and China. As part of the new confrontational policy directed against the Eurasian bloc of Russia and China, Germany and Japan should become something like cannon fodder for the United States – front-line states with limited sovereignty,” she sums up.
Earlier, the Politico newspaper wrote that France and Poland are pushing Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. German Cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that the German government did not intend to supply Kyiv with Leopard 2 tanks. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in turn that Germany would continue to coordinate its actions with its allies, there would be no hasty decisions.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website >>
Yesterday, 13:22Special military operation in Ukraine

Medvedev called the discussion of the supply of tanks to Kyiv at the forum in Davos a shame

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

