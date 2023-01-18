Media: the oldest man in the world has died at the age of 118

“It’s a great sadness, but … it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, this is a release,” David Tavella, a spokesman for the Sainte-Catherine-Labour nursing home in Toulon, where Randon lived, told the agency.

Lucille Randon was born on February 11, 1904. In her youth, she was a governess, worked in a hospital, and then became a nun and took the name Sister Andre. For her birthday in 2019, she received a personal letter from Pope Francis and a blessed rosary.