World
Media: the oldest man in the world has died at the age of 118
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“It’s a great sadness, but … it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, this is a release,” David Tavella, a spokesman for the Sainte-Catherine-Labour nursing home in Toulon, where Randon lived, told the agency.
According to Tavella, Randon died in her sleep.
Randon, shortly before her 117th birthday, defeated the coronavirus.
Lucille Randon was born on February 11, 1904. In her youth, she was a governess, worked in a hospital, and then became a nun and took the name Sister Andre. For her birthday in 2019, she received a personal letter from Pope Francis and a blessed rosary.
January 13, 05:03 Showbiz
Report: Elvis Presley’s only daughter dies at 54
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report