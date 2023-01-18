Adviser to Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky resigns | News

World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser, Alexei Arestovich, resigned on Tuesday after admitting that a residential building in the town of Dnipro was destroyed by a Ukrainian projectile.

The politician posted on his Facebook account that “I wrote a letter of resignation. I want to set an example of civilized behavior: a mistake in principle means resignation.”

The resignation comes after Arestovich made statements in which he pointed out that the destruction of the building in Dnipro, which caused more than 40 deaths, was carried out by the Ukrainian air defense system.

“I made a serious mistake on air. Regardless of the reason viewers heard it, I will be tougher with the information I express from now on,” said the former adviser.

In this sense, he added that “I sincerely apologize to the victims and their relatives, to the inhabitants of Dnipro and to all those who felt deeply hurt by my prematurely erroneous version.”

For their part, a group of legislators led by the Ukrainian deputy, Alexéi Goncharenko, had started a collection of signatures to demand the dismissal of Arestovich.

Previously, the Kremlin spokesman, Dimitri Peskov, rejected the accusation that Russia had carried out aggression against the civilian building while stressing that the forces of the special operation only attack military targets.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

