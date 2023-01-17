The tragedy in Dnepropetrovsk was the fault of Kyiv, said Nebenzya

UN, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the tragedy in Dnepropetrovsk would not have happened if Kyiv had followed humanitarian law: a Russian missile fell on a house after it was hit by Ukrainian air defense located in a residential area.

Oleksiy Arestovich, as an adviser to the head of the office of Vladimir Zelensky, said on January 14 that the cause of the destruction of part of the house in Dnepropetrovsk was the work of the Ukrainian air defense. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov on January 16 drew attention to the words of representatives of Ukraine that the Ukrainian anti-missile was the cause of the collapse of the entrance of the house in Dnepropetrovsk. He also noted that the Russian Armed Forces do not strike at residential buildings and the social infrastructure of Ukraine. Arestovich later retracted his words and submitted his resignation.

“A Russian missile launched at an infrastructure facility in the city was hit by Ukrainian air defense forces, since the air defense installation was located in a residential area in violation of the norms of international humanitarian law, which you are so proud of. The downed missile fell on a residential building. If the Ukrainian authorities had listened according to the requirements of international humanitarian law, this tragedy would not have happened,” Nebenzya said.

“There would be no need on our part to carry out strikes against an infrastructure facility that supports the military potential of Ukraine if the Ukrainian leadership showed readiness for peace negotiations on realistic terms that would eliminate the reasons that called for the need for a military defense,” he added.