The British complained of tens of thousands of deaths from the cold

Earlier, the representative of the National Health Service of Great Britain, Dr. Agostinho de Souza, said that “if you have a chronic disease and you are over 65 years old, it is important to warm up your home to at least 18 degrees.” Chief meteorologist Jason Kelly, in turn, noted that “if you can’t heat all the rooms, try to heat at least the living room during the day and the bedroom before bed. Several thin layers of clothing will warm you better than one thick one.”