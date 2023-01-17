MOSCOW, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the British edition of The Times were furious at the advice of officials to survive in the cold. They expressed their dissatisfaction in the comments to the relevant article. Readers of the British edition of The Times were furious at the advice of officials to survive in the cold. They expressed their dissatisfaction in the comments to the relevant article.

Earlier, the representative of the National Health Service of Great Britain, Dr. Agostinho de Souza, said that “if you have a chronic disease and you are over 65 years old, it is important to warm up your home to at least 18 degrees.” Chief meteorologist Jason Kelly, in turn, noted that “if you can’t heat all the rooms, try to heat at least the living room during the day and the bedroom before bed. Several thin layers of clothing will warm you better than one thick one.”

“In a typical winter, 65,000 elderly Britons die prematurely. This year, 85,000 are expected due to the flu and cold houses. Someone will lose their grandparents …” Peter Taylor summed up the disappointing result.

“Heat your home in winter. Wear more clothes. I also found educators. People know this very well – they don’t need words, but real help in paying bills and buying clothes,” said John Spencer.

“Electricity bills have risen from £1,500 a year to £4,000 and I already have to spend my savings. I’m lucky to have them, many don’t. But just imagine what it would be like if a person in poor health and without savings can’t heat at least one room?” asked Linda Evans.

“Previously, even the risk group (the elderly – Approx. ed.) could afford to heat their homes. This year, for a number of reasons, no,” said Richard Ward.

“We have heating on liquid fuel, so the bill has doubled. During the day we have somewhere around 14 degrees. And when we go to bed, the temperature drops to 13 degrees. Before the energy crisis, it was about two degrees higher,” complained Mr K Miller .

The West has stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia because of Ukraine. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households. The UK Financial Conduct Authority previously reported that around 32 million UK residents (60% of the adult population) are struggling to pay their bills amid high inflation and record cost of living increases.

The Bank of England raised its base interest rate by 50 basis points to 3.5% from 3%. The regulator also said that the UK economy has entered a recession, which is expected to last all of 2023 and the first half of 2024. Annual inflation in the UK in November amounted to 10.7%.