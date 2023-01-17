UN, January 18 – RIA Novosti. Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia once again demonstrated his level of diplomatic culture within the walls of the headquarters of the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Serhiy Kyslytsia once again demonstrated his level of diplomatic culture within the walls of the headquarters of the World Organization – speaking about the upcoming meeting of the Security Council, convened at the initiative of Russia, he said that “even shit goes into action, because it is fertilizer.”

On January 20, Russia will hold an informal meeting of the UN Security Council (according to the “Arria formula”), at which the permanent mission of the Russian Federation plans to talk about how the civilian population of Donbass has survived under shelling since 2014, what the Donetsk people have been striving for and how they have achieved this.

On Tuesday, journalists asked the permanent representative of Ukraine what his expectations are from the upcoming meeting of the Security Council on Friday.

“I’m not expecting anything. I’m expecting what I told you five minutes ago – that Russia would like to ‘spam’ … it’s not very polite, but even shit goes into business, because it’s fertilizer,” Kislitsa said.

In his opinion, Russia’s intention is to “spam” the Security Council in order to make more and more countries simply tired of discussing Ukraine in the Security Council.

This is not the first time that Kislitsa has demonstrated his “knowledge” of diplomatic etiquette.

Late last year, he posted a comment on his Twitter that having to listen to a Russian representative is “one of his most terrible duties.” He accompanied the recording with his own photograph, in which he, dressed in a T-shirt with obscene language against the leadership of the Russian Federation, makes an indecent gesture with his hand.

Then Dmitry Polyansky, the first deputy representative of Russia to the UN, laughed at Kislitsa’s manners. A diplomat from another permanent mission, who wished to remain anonymous, said such an act was “beyond everything.” The permanent representative of Belarus, Valentin Rybakov, generally doubted whether Kislitsa was a diplomat. A number of diplomats from other missions did not wish to be quoted, but stated that they did not consider this kind of personal attack acceptable, especially by a diplomat.

However, rudeness is inherent not only in Kislitsa, but also in some other representatives of the Ukrainian diplomatic corps. In October 2022, Volodymyr Zelensky fired the Ukrainian ambassador to Kazakhstan, Petro Vrublevsky, who had previously made a scandalous statement about the murder of Russians.

Also, Andriy Melnyk, Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany , paid for his rude antics with his position. In the spring of 2022, he compared German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to a “offended liverwurst” (he later expressed regret over these words), and in June he was criticized after remarks about Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera. In October, Melnik obscenely scolded Elon Musk in response to the peace plan between Russia and Ukraine proposed by the American businessman.

Later, however, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country.