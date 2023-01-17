Israeli forces kill Palestinian in Hebron, West Bank | News

World

The Israeli occupation forces assassinated a 40-year-old Palestinian identified as Hamdi Shaker Abu Dayyeh on Tuesday, north of the city of Hebron, located in the southern West Bank.

Israel kills another Palestinian child, the fourth in the year 2023

According to Palestinian media, Zionist soldiers from a checkpoint at the northern entrance to the city opened fire on the victim, causing serious injuries that led to his death.

In this sense, local sources assured that the Tel Aviv troops, who had the body under their control, prevented the aid of ambulances.

With the assassination of Abu Dayyeh, there are 15 Palestinians killed in the course of this year. Of the total number of victims, four children have been registered.

Previously, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported on Monday that a 14-year-old Palestinian teenager identified as Omar Jamur died as a result of shots fired by Israeli forces.

14 Palestinians, including 4 children, have been killed by Israel so far in 2023. Where is the international community? pic.twitter.com/VmlWJqtsRH

— Palestine Today (@HoyPalestina)
January 16, 2023

Accordingly, health sources specified that the minor was hit by a projectile to his head, causing serious injuries that led to his death.

The Palestinian National Authority has denounced before the international community the increasingly frequent war crimes committed by Zionist forces, meanwhile, global forums seem to ignore the just claim of the Palestinian people.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

