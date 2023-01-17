Ukraine sent a note to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry due to a TV story

MINSK, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The Embassy of Ukraine in Belarus sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic because of a story on the Belarusian state television channel Belarus 1, which stated that Ukrainian diplomatic missions in different countries are recruiting mercenaries to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, the Ukrainian ambassador said on Tuesday in Minsk Igor Kizim.

“The essence (of the plot – ed.) is that this “author” claims that the embassy is allegedly a “recruitment center” for sending “mercenaries” to Ukraine… The embassy sent a corresponding note of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus,” he wrote on the social network Facebook* (banned in the Russian Federation as extremist).

According to Kizim, the plot is based on lies, manipulation, hypocrisy and fantasy of a journalist.

The day before, the TV channel showed a story, which, among other things, said that “a mercenary was detained in Minsk at five minutes.” The story said that “they sent him from the Ukrainian Embassy in Tbilisi to Minsk, or rather to the patrimony of the Ukrainian ambassador … to Igor Kizim, so that he would give instructions on joining the “Georgian Legion” and help him get through Belarus to fight in the” independent ” According to the TV channel, it was about 36-year-old Georgian citizen Giorgi Zirakashvili.

