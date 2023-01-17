World
IMF expects global inflation to slow down
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Global inflation will slow down in 2023 and 2024, said Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
“If our forecasts are correct, global inflation will slow this year and next,” she said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
However, she added that a lot of things have happened lately that no one expected, “so things can go terribly wrong.” In her opinion, it is necessary to rejoice at the fact that inflation is returning to a reasonable level.
“In terms of fragmentation, we really want countries to be able to work together to find solutions, and maybe I would say at least when it comes to things like: food exports , export of fertilizers, basic necessities,” she added.
Earlier Tuesday, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva noted that economic fragmentation could lead to a loss of at least 0.2% of global GDP – provided that countries can adjust and manage to establish reliable supply chains. If this fails, the cost will be about 7% of world GDP. According to her, this will amount to about $ 7 trillion in losses, which is comparable to the GDP of Germany and Japan together.
January 11, 19:18
Annual inflation slowed down in Russia
WEF is an international organization for public-private cooperation. The founder and permanent leader of the forum is Professor of the University of Geneva Klaus Schwab. This year’s WEF program calls for public-private partnerships to address the world‘s most pressing issues, calling on world leaders to work together on energy, climate and trade.
December 28, 2022, 08:35
Oreshkin said that the main wave of global inflation is over
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report