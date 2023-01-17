IMF expects global inflation to slow down

Global inflation will slow down in 2023 and 2024, said Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, she added that a lot of things have happened lately that no one expected, “so things can go terribly wrong.” In her opinion, it is necessary to rejoice at the fact that inflation is returning to a reasonable level.

“In terms of fragmentation, we really want countries to be able to work together to find solutions, and maybe I would say at least when it comes to things like: food exports , export of fertilizers, basic necessities,” she added.