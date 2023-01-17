World

IMF expects global inflation to slow down

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Global inflation will slow down in 2023 and 2024, said Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
“If our forecasts are correct, global inflation will slow this year and next,” she said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
However, she added that a lot of things have happened lately that no one expected, “so things can go terribly wrong.” In her opinion, it is necessary to rejoice at the fact that inflation is returning to a reasonable level.
“In terms of fragmentation, we really want countries to be able to work together to find solutions, and maybe I would say at least when it comes to things like: food exports , export of fertilizers, basic necessities,” she added.
Earlier Tuesday, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva noted that economic fragmentation could lead to a loss of at least 0.2% of global GDP – provided that countries can adjust and manage to establish reliable supply chains. If this fails, the cost will be about 7% of world GDP. According to her, this will amount to about $ 7 trillion in losses, which is comparable to the GDP of Germany and Japan together.
January 11, 19:18

Annual inflation slowed down in Russia

The World Economic Forum (WEF, World Economic Forum) is being held in Davos, Switzerland from January 16 to 20 under the motto “Cooperation in a Fractured World.”
WEF is an international organization for public-private cooperation. The founder and permanent leader of the forum is Professor of the University of Geneva Klaus Schwab. This year’s WEF program calls for public-private partnerships to address the world‘s most pressing issues, calling on world leaders to work together on energy, climate and trade.
December 28, 2022, 08:35

Oreshkin said that the main wave of global inflation is over

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

The Permanent Representative of Ukraine spoke rudely about the upcoming meeting of the UN Security Council

3 mins ago

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in Hebron, West Bank | News

35 mins ago

Ukraine sent a note to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry due to a TV story

44 mins ago

In Belarus, the Wildberries online store was fined

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.