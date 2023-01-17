World

In Belarus, the Wildberries online store was fined

MINSK, January 17 – RIA Novosti. A court in Minsk has fined the Wildberries online store in Belarus for violating trade and consumer protection laws, the country’s antimonopoly regulation and trade ministry said on Tuesday.
“In the court of the Frunzensky district of Minsk, two court hearings were held on bringing to administrative responsibility an official of IMVBRB LLC (Wildberries online store in Belarus – ed.). The court considered a violation of the legislation on trade and consumer protection, as well as failure to comply with the MART order on time,” the statement said.
According to the agency, in accordance with the decisions of the court of the Frunzensky district of Minsk, an official of the Wildberries online store was fined nine and ten basic units ($127 and $141). Decisions have not yet entered into force and may be appealed.
In December, the Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade of Belarus reported that it ordered the wildberries.by online store, which at that time reintroduced the paid return of goods by customers, canceled earlier at the request of the authorities of the republic, to eliminate the violation again and decided to bring it to administrative responsibility. In January, the department announced that the Wildberries online store in Belarus, following the instructions of the authorities, stopped charging for the return of goods that did not fit.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

