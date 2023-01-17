World

Ukraine in 2022 spent more than a trillion hryvnias on the armed forces

MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The expenditures of the state budget of Ukraine on the armed forces from February 24 to the end of 2022 amounted to more than 1 trillion hryvnia, or 45% of all expenditures, said the head of the tax committee of the Verkhovna Rada Daniil Getmantsev, citing data from the state treasury.
“The figure of the day. 1 trillion hryvnia – public spending on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the state treasury, from the beginning of the war until the end of 2022, direct costs – payment of salaries to military personnel and the purchase of goods and services for the armed forces – amounted to 1,003.5 billion hryvnia (27. 3 billion dollars) or 45% of all expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for this period,” Getmantsev wrote on his Telegram channel.
He noted that the total spending on the security and defense of the country was even greater. So according to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, according to him, last year spending amounted to 1536.6 billion hryvnia (41.8 billion dollars) or 57% of state budget spending for 2022 – more than all state budget spending for 2021. which amounted to 1490 billion hryvnia (40.5 billion dollars).
Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, Serhiy Marchenko, said that the Ukrainian budget deficit is about $5 billion a month, two-thirds of the funds the budget receives from foreign loans and grants, while three-quarters of budget spending falls on military needs. Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted that the government of Ukraine will face the problem of financing the army in 2023 if budget revenues decrease by at least 10%.
Stoltenberg urged to increase assistance to Kyiv amid the loss of Soledar

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

