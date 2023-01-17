Ukraine in 2022 spent more than a trillion hryvnias on the armed forces

“The figure of the day. 1 trillion hryvnia – public spending on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the state treasury, from the beginning of the war until the end of 2022, direct costs – payment of salaries to military personnel and the purchase of goods and services for the armed forces – amounted to 1,003.5 billion hryvnia (27. 3 billion dollars) or 45% of all expenditures of the general fund of the state budget for this period,” Getmantsev wrote on his Telegram channel.