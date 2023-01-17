Iran and Türkiye reaffirm their commitment to strengthen relations | News

Report This Content

The Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, was received this Tuesday in Ankara by the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as part of a tour of the Persian foreign minister to various countries in the Middle East and Europe.

Iranian Foreign Minister meets Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

The Turkish presidency did not provide further details about the closed-door meeting at the headquarters of the Justice and Development Party (AK).

Abdollahian also met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to discuss bilateral issues between their countries, as well as current regional and global developments.

Le President @RTErdogan A receipt from the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian au siège du Parti AK (Parti de la Justice et du Développement) in Ankara. pic.twitter.com/lopwo1jpWF

— President of the Republic of Türkiye (@tcbestepe_fr)

January 17, 2023

“We talked about political, economic and cultural issues, one of the main axes of which was to emphasize strategic cooperation between Iran and Turkey,” Abdollahian said at the press conference alongside his Turkish colleague.

“In commercial terms, the situation is good, but it is not at the level of the capabilities of the two countries,” warned the Iranian minister.

He also announced that they discussed the upcoming visit of President Ebrahim Raeisi to Turkey.

“We hope to see the construction of three border markets between Iran and Turkey,” he added.

��������

Irański minister spraw zagranicznych Hossein Amir-Abdollahian przebywa w Ankarze, aby przeprowadzić rozmowy z tureckimi urzędnikami na temat wiodących wydarzeń w Azji Zachodniej i na Kaukazie Południowym. pic.twitter.com/6Z1H0lqVes

—WarNewsPL (@WarNewsPL1)

January 17, 2023

“Iran and Turkey are the two countries that have the most solid democracy in the region,” added the top Iranian diplomatic officer.

Turkey’s foreign minister, for his part, said his country is interested in concluding talks on the revival of the nuclear deal with Iran known as the JCPOA, saying the JCPOA is in the interest of the entire region.

Cavusoglu added that sanctions on Iran will not work, adding that they have affected bilateral trade between Iran and Turkey.

“We examined ways to achieve the target annual trade of $30 billion per year between Iran and Turkey.”

“I discussed the issue of Syria with my Iranian counterpart and we demand the implementation of the provisions of the Astana Agreement for the territorial integrity of Syria.” he commented she.

The top Turkish diplomat also said: “There is no need for Western countries to interfere and dictate their demands regarding Iraq and Syria,” adding: “We informed Iran and Russia of our intention to continue relations with Syria.”





