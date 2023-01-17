World
Media: The Netherlands is considering the possibility of transferring Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The Netherlands is considering the possibility of transferring Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, the country’s authorities will soon make a final decision on this issue, Bloomberg reports, citing informed sources.
“The Netherlands is considering sending the Patriot system to Ukraine… The Dutch government will soon make a final decision on deployment,” the agency said in a statement.
Russia has previously sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. The Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation stated that the NATO countries are “playing with fire” by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that pumping Ukraine with weapons from the West does not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and will have a negative effect.
January 5, 21:35Special military operation in Ukraine
The United States will include 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in the package of military assistance to Kyiv, media write
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report