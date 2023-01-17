The Permanent Representative to the OSCE praised the work of Russian peacekeepers in the Lachin corridor

VIENNA, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The Lachin corridor should remain under the control of Russian peacekeepers, The Lachin corridor should remain under the control of Russian peacekeepers, Moscow calls on the Azerbaijani and Armenian partners to demonstrate goodwill and jointly seek mutually acceptable compromises in order to resolve the crisis as soon as possible, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said.

“The deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region is a matter of serious concern. The population should not become a hostage to political disagreements between Baku and Yerevan. The Lachin corridor should remain under the control of the RCC and be used only for the purposes outlined in the Statement of November 9, 2020. We call on our Azerbaijani and Armenian partners demonstrate goodwill and jointly look for mutually acceptable compromises in order to resolve the situation around the Lachin corridor as soon as possible, agree on the parameters for the development of ore deposits and resolve problems with the supply of electricity,” Lukashevich said at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council.

According to Lukashevich, Moscow is ready to provide all possible assistance in this. Thus, through the efforts of Russian peacekeepers, the passage of ambulances and vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross along the Lachin corridor was organized, gas supply to Karabakh residents was promptly restored, access to the Internet. The parameters for the repair of power transmission lines are being coordinated. The Russian side “both at the political level and “on the ground”, in contacts with interested parties” is taking “all possible measures to de-escalate tension” and resolve the situation, the permanent representative said.

A “sustainable and long-term” solution is possible only on the basis of “strict observance of all the provisions of the tripartite agreements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he stressed.

“We consider any provocative actions and public attacks against RMK as unacceptable and damaging the process of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Russian peacekeepers make a key contribution to ensuring security in their deployment zone, which was noted by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia at the summit in Sochi 31 October (2022 – ed.),” the permanent representative said.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported that on December 12, the Azerbaijani side blocked the Stepanakert-Goris road, the only highway that connects Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, in connection with which the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is negotiating with representatives of Azerbaijan to resume the unhindered movement of civilian transport in this direction. The US State Department also called on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin corridor. Baku calls what is happening a protest action of civil activists and environmentalists against the “illegal activities of the Armenian side.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russian side was concerned about the lack of progress in restoring the functioning of the Lachin corridor for the movement of citizens, transport and goods. The Kremlin is concerned about the tension around the Lachin corridor, Moscow will continue contacts with Baku and Yerevan, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation.