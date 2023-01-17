World

The United States extended the release of agricultural products from anti-Russian sanctions

WASHINGTON, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The United States has extended the release of agricultural and medical products from anti-Russian sanctions, the US Treasury Department said.
The 6C license covers transactions related to the production, sale, transfer and transportation of agricultural products, equipment, medicines, medical devices with spare parts and software updates.
The list of permitted items specifically mentions the means of preventing, diagnosing and treating COVID-19, as well as clinical trials and other medical research.
The 6C license completely replaces the 6B license, which was released on July 14, 2022.
In the United States called the reasons for the failure of anti-Russian sanctions

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

