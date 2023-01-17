World
Kosachev commented on the termination of the Council of Europe treaties
MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. The bill on the termination of the Council of Europe treaties in Russia, introduced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to the State Duma, eliminates legal conflicts after leaving the Council of Europe, the rights and interests of citizens remain protected by Russian law, said Federation Council Vice Speaker Konstantin Kosachev.
Earlier, Putin submitted to the State Duma a draft law on the termination of international treaties of the Council of Europe in the Russian Federation, in particular, the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the Convention for the Suppression of Terrorism, and the Charter of the Council of Europe.
“Russia has withdrawn from the so-called “closed” (that is, open only to members of the Council of Europe) conventions of this organization since March 16, 2022, since our decision to withdraw from the CE. There are more than 20 such agreements, including the Charter and the ECHR. In this meaning nothing new is happening. The bill introduced by the president eliminates the legal conflicts that have arisen as a result of this precisely in our, Russian legal field, “Kosachev explained in the telegram channel.
At the same time, the senator stressed that “the rights and interests of Russian citizens, as has been repeatedly explained, are reliably protected by even more stringent norms of Russian legislation proper.”
