Kosachev commented on the termination of the Council of Europe treaties

“Russia has withdrawn from the so-called “closed” (that is, open only to members of the Council of Europe) conventions of this organization since March 16, 2022, since our decision to withdraw from the CE. There are more than 20 such agreements, including the Charter and the ECHR. In this meaning nothing new is happening. The bill introduced by the president eliminates the legal conflicts that have arisen as a result of this precisely in our, Russian legal field, “Kosachev explained in the telegram channel.