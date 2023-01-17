New bodies recovered after plane crash in Nepal | News

World

A second body was recovered this Tuesday at the scene of the crash of a passenger plane in central Nepal, with which 71 bodies have been found and the last missing victim remains to be confirmed, local authorities working at the scene reported. .

According to the deputy district chief of the Kaski district where the ATR-72 plane crashed, Guru Datta Dhakal, “we have found one more body in the Seti river. So the total number of recovered bodies has reached 71.”

Rescuers have been working nearly 24 hours extracting human remains from the 300-meter-deep gorge littered with crooked airplane seats and pieces of fuselage and wings.

विमान दुर्घटना : ७१ जनाको शव भेटियो, अझै एक बेपत्ता

— Go News Nepal (@gonewsnepal)
January 17, 2023

The Yeti Airlines flight carrying 68 passengers and four crew plunged into a steep gorge, shattered and burst into flames as it approached the central city of Pokhara on Sunday.

A total of 69 bodies had been recovered by Monday night, 69 were found in the Seti River, and the two black boxes from the crashed plane were recovered on Monday. Body number 70 was recovered at the crash site early Tuesday morning.

Other remains that were presumed to be those of person 72 were recovered, “however, we have yet to determine that,” Dhakal said.

The cause is not yet known, but a video on social media showed the twin-prop plane suddenly tilted sharply to the left as it approached Pokhara airport, followed by a loud explosion.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

