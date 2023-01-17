World
The head of the IAEA announced the launch of the mission at the Rovno NPP
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
VIENNA, January 17 – RIA Novosti. A mission of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been deployed to the Rovno nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the Twitter head of the agency Rafael Grossi.
Earlier on Monday, he announced the opening of a corresponding mission at the South Ukrainian NPP.
“More IAEA experts arrived in Ukraine. Today I launched an IAEA support and assistance mission at the Rivne nuclear power plant. In the coming days, we will have teams at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants. They will provide technical assistance and help reduce the nuclear threat during the ongoing conflict,” he said. Grossi.
December 22, 2022, 18:24
The G7 supported the work of the IAEA to create a security zone around the ZNPP
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report