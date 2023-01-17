World
Germany will survive the consequences of the energy crisis, says Scholz
BERLIN, January 17 – RIA Novosti. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the German economy will survive the consequences of the energy crisis and avoid recession.
“I am absolutely sure that this will not happen – going into recession. We have shown that we are able to respond to very difficult situations. I think no one expected that we would easily survive a situation in which Russian gas supplies to Germany and Europe will stop completely. But we overcame it with the help of all the decisions that we made,” Scholz said in an interview with Bloomberg television, answering a related question.
According to the chancellor, the decision to fill gas storage facilities and return to work 20 coal-fired stations to produce electricity helped to cope with the situation. Scholz also recalled that the first terminal for receiving LNG was launched in Germany at the end of last year, the second one opened last week. “The opening of the third is planned for next week,” the chancellor added.
He also expressed confidence that next year Germany will be able to cope with the situation.
According to him, Germany will continue to act in the same vein. “We will continue and expand the capacities that will give us a chance to receive as much gas as we had … without importing Russian gas,” Scholz explained.
