BERLIN, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Member of the German Bundestag from the opposition right-wing Alternative for Member of the German Bundestag from the opposition right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Petr Bystron criticized Volodymyr Zelensky’s decision to deprive Viktor Medvedchuk of Ukrainian citizenship, as well as other Ukrainian oppositionists.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine stripped MPs from the Opposition Platform – For Life Medvedchuk, Taras Kozak, Andriy Derkach and Renat Kuzmin from their mandates. On Tuesday, Volodymyr Zelensky said he approved the decision to deprive all four of their Ukrainian citizenship.

“Among the victims are MPs from the opposition Platform for Life party, which a year before the start of the war was the strongest political force in Ukraine, which had 24.1%, according to public opinion polls, and thus 6% ahead of the party Zelensky’s Servant of the People. One of the main demands of the party was a peaceful solution to the conflict in Donbas and cooperation with Russia,” Bystron said. His words are quoted in the release of the AfD faction in the Bundestag.

“Medvedchuk’s illegal house arrest, which lasted several months, has already violated current Ukrainian law. This expatriation violates the Ukrainian constitution, as well as all European human rights standards. This is another step in the mass repression of the opposition in Ukraine. The German government must stop all financial transfers to Ukraine,” the deputy noted.

He also added that the AfD parliamentary faction demands an immediate cessation of all negotiations on EU rapprochement with Kyiv.