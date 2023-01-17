German police carry activist Thunberg away from protests near Lutzerath

BERLIN, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Several hundred demonstrators gathered near the German village of Lützerath to reiterate their protest against plans for coal mining on its territory, among them Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who was later carried away by police from the protest site, the Welt newspaper reported.

It is noted that on Tuesday, several hundred demonstrators gathered near the village of Lutzerat, which by this time had already been cleared and prepared for the demolition of buildings on its territory. Among the activists was Thunberg.

According to the publication, citing emergency services, when a group of people headed towards the Garzweiler brown coal mine, this led to clashes with the police. It is forbidden to be near the mine.

Law enforcement officers used batons and pepper spray. A group of demonstrators were surrounded by police, a Swedish activist was among them. It is noted that law enforcement officers carried away Thunberg, and then conducted a search of the activist.

On Wednesday morning, law enforcement officers and representatives of the operational forces began clearing the German village of Lützerath, located in North Rhine-Westphalia, between Aachen and Düsseldorf. The German energy company RWE is planning coal mining in the area. According to the resolution, the village must be completely liberated from the people living in it before the end of January. However, eco-activists protesting against mining in order to save Lutzerat, at that time, occupied houses whose former residents had already moved.

During the clearing, the protesters resisted the police. Some activists used pyrotechnics, stones and Molotov cocktails. During the operation, more than 70 law enforcement officers were injured. By Monday, the settlement was completely liberated from the protesters.