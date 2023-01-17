Kyiv court gave permission for Yanukovych’s arrest in absentia

“With the participation of the prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention of the former president of Ukraine,” the department said in a Telegram channel.

According to the office of the Prosecutor General, Yanukovych, together with the heads of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Defense and other high-ranking representatives of law enforcement agencies, from February 18 to February 20, 2014, “organized the use of special means, military equipment, firearms for forceful counteraction and dispersal of demonstrators without legal grounds” during the events of the Euromaidan.

The main Kyiv square – Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square – ed.) – was occupied by supporters of European integration on November 21, 2013, immediately after the government’s announcement about the suspension of the signing of the association with the EU. Later, the Maidan became the epicenter of the confrontation between the security forces and the radicals, the clashes turned into dozens of victims. In February 2014, the Verkhovna Rada removed Viktor Yanukovych, who served as president, from power, he was forced to leave Ukraine, and Petro Poroshenko was later elected president. Responsibility for the death of more than 100 people, the new Ukrainian authorities laid on their political opponent – Yanukovych and the special unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs “Berkut”, which deny involvement in the killings.