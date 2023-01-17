Raiffeisenbank responded to Ukraine’s demand to leave the Russian market

MOSCOW, January 17 – RIA Novosti. Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) responded to the Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) responded to the demand of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to leave the Russian market.

“RBI is considering all strategic options for the future of Raiffeisenbank of Russia, including a carefully planned exit from the bank. However, given the complexity of the situation, including the restrictive measures imposed by the Russian Federation, this process is ongoing,” the RBI group said in a comment published on website of the Ukrainian branch of Raiffeisenbank.

The financial institution noted that the bank does not operate in the Donbass and Crimea.

“RBI has a subsidiary bank in the Russian Federation, which is a separate legal entity and is required to operate in accordance with applicable Russian law,” the company added.

The bank also said it had already cut lending in Russia. The loan portfolio is said to have shrunk by a quarter.

Earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine demanded that international banks finally leave the Russian market. As noted in the department, the NBU has repeatedly addressed and held meetings with the international financial community, urging the banking and insurance sectors to stop business activities in Russia and Belarus. Among the banks contacted by the regulator are Raiffeisen Bank International, Intesa Sanpaolo, OTP Bank, ING Bank, Credit Agricole.

The NBU announced the availability of information about the provision by international banks of preferential lending terms for participants in the special military operation in Ukraine and the use of the names of the DPR and LPR by them. According to the Ukrainian regulator, this indicates that the statements made by organizations differ from the actual state of affairs.

In October last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a list of 45 credit institutions for which transactions with shares of unfriendly non-residents are prohibited without special permission. It includes, among other things, Raiffeisenbank.

In early September, the financial publication Frank RG, citing sources, wrote that VTB was negotiating the exchange of assets of its subsidiary VTB Bank Europe for Russian RBI funds and was trying to obtain ECB permission for this deal. Raiffeisen Bank International himself then commented that he was studying all the strategic options for his Russian subsidiary, including exiting assets in the country. As Andrey Kostin, the head of VTB, said in November last year, the exchange scheme has not yet found a solution at the political level.