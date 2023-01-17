World

President of Vietnam resigns after corruption scandals | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The president of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, resigned on Tuesday due to alleged cases of corruption in the administration while the Central Committee of the Communist Party of that country accepted the resignation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Cuba and Vietnam sign ten business agreements

According to national media, the former president was responsible for several “irregularities with dire consequences” by officials, including two deputy prime ministers and three ministers.

After these officials resigned and others were subjected to criminal proceedings, Phuc, who served as prime minister between 2016 and 2021, decided to resign of his own free will.

At the same time, the former head of state left his corresponding posts in the Politburo and the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

With this decision, the 69-year-old Asian politician, who took office in 2021, becomes the first president of that nation to finish his term before the scheduled term.

The Vietnamese media highlight that although there were violations within the exercise as a public servant, the former president played an important role within the administration in confronting the Covid-19 pandemic.

For his part, the vice president, Vo Thi Anh Xuan, will serve as head of state on an interim basis until the official appointment of the one who also assumes as president of the National Security and Defense Council.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Kyiv court gave permission for Yanukovych’s arrest in absentia

44 mins ago

Raiffeisenbank responded to Ukraine’s demand to leave the Russian market

1 hour ago

Naryshkin spoke about the legendary head of foreign intelligence of the GDR, Markus Wolf

2 hours ago

The media reported on the chocolate in the parcel, because of which the lyceum in Nice was evacuated

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.