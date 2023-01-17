President of Vietnam resigns after corruption scandals | News

Report This Content

The president of Vietnam, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, resigned on Tuesday due to alleged cases of corruption in the administration while the Central Committee of the Communist Party of that country accepted the resignation.

According to national media, the former president was responsible for several “irregularities with dire consequences” by officials, including two deputy prime ministers and three ministers.

After these officials resigned and others were subjected to criminal proceedings, Phuc, who served as prime minister between 2016 and 2021, decided to resign of his own free will.

At the same time, the former head of state left his corresponding posts in the Politburo and the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

With this decision, the 69-year-old Asian politician, who took office in 2021, becomes the first president of that nation to finish his term before the scheduled term.

The Vietnamese media highlight that although there were violations within the exercise as a public servant, the former president played an important role within the administration in confronting the Covid-19 pandemic.

For his part, the vice president, Vo Thi Anh Xuan, will serve as head of state on an interim basis until the official appointment of the one who also assumes as president of the National Security and Defense Council.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



